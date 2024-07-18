Maharashtra Rain Weather Update: IMD Forecasted Heavy Rainfall, Issue Red Alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting thundershowers across several regions in Maharashtra on Thursday (18th) and Friday (19th). Red alerts have been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts, indicating expected heavy rainfall. Pune district has been placed on alert for Friday.

Parts of the state are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with orange alerts in place for districts like Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani on Thursday, and additional alerts for Nagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded on Friday. Thane, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts are also under alert for Friday.

Maharashtra has witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall over the past five to six days, particularly benefiting regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha. The increased rainfall has led to significant water storage in state dams, contributing to rising water levels. While the western part of Pune district has seen light rain, the eastern part awaits substantial showers. Favorable rain conditions in the western region have facilitated the start of paddy harvesting.

Farmers across the state have welcomed the relief brought by recent rains, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha, boosting agricultural prospects amidst the monsoon season.