SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifies for Playoffs After Rain Washes Out Match Against Gujarat Titans

The SunRisers Hyderabad clinched the third and final playoff spot in IPL 2024 after their penultimate match against the Gujarat Titans was rained out on Thursday, May 16. The washout at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium propelled Hyderabad (15 points) into the top four for the first time since 2020. It also eliminated Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants from playoff contention.

SunRisers' resurgence comes after three lean seasons where they finished eighth (2021, 2022) and 10th (2023). Captain Pat Cummins, fresh off victories in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup, has been credited for the team's turnaround and aggressive play.

Despite a delayed toss due to rain, a steady drizzle ensured the match wouldn't be played. Though captains Cummins and Shubman Gill inspected the pitch, they remained in their training gear.

A dedicated Hyderabad crowd braved the rain, entertained by a light show and music as they celebrated SRH's playoff qualification.

SunRisers have one remaining league match against Punjab Kings on May 19, where they can still secure the second spot and a Qualifier 1 clash against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat's title defense ended with two consecutive rainouts, including their last home game against KKR. Their season under new captain Gill lacked consistency despite flashes of brilliance.

SunRisers, meanwhile, have been a force to be reckoned with. They boast the IPL record for the highest team total (287) and have another score of 277. Openers Travis Head (533 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (401 runs) have been tormenting bowlers with their attacking approach.

The bowling unit, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cummins, and T Natarajan, has also peaked at the right time, particularly in the death overs.

SunRisers' focus will be winning their final league game and hoping for a Rajasthan Royals loss against KKR on Sunday. A Rajasthan win would secure them the second spot.