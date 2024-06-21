Pat Cummins Makes History with First Hat-Trick of T20 World Cup 2024, Ends with 3/29 against Bangladesh

Australia's pace spearhead, Pat Cummins, etched his name into the annals of cricketing history as he became the first player to achieve a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Cummins delivered a stellar performance, finishing with figures of 3/29 in a crucial Super 8s match against Bangladesh. Just after the 20 overs were done, rain interrupted the game and it remains to be seen when the second innings will resume. The Aussies have been set a target of 141.

For Bangladesh, only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (41 runs) and Towhid Hridoy (40) managed to get decent scores on the board. Earlier, after a brief delay due to rain, Australia won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The Australians have brought back Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood into the side in place of Agar and Ellis. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have brought in Mahedi Hasan for Jaker Ali.