“That’s a Revenge for 2023”: Indian Fan Sledges Pat Cummins After Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 Exit, Video Goes Viral

India defeated Australia by 24 runs in a Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup on Monday. The victory ignited celebrations among Indian fans, who saw it as payback for the team's loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

A video circulating on social media showed an Indian fan sledging bowler Pat Cummins as he walked back to the pavilion. The fan can be heard saying, "Hey Pat that's for 2023, that's a revenge for 2023, remember Ahmedabad? You're going home tomorrow."

Watch video here:

Captain Rohit Sharma and ICT Fan's owning Pat Cummins after India win.



"He pat that's what 2023, that's a revenge of 2023, remember and the what you going home tomorrow."



Thank you so much @ImRo45 🐐👏 pic.twitter.com/wA3c09ZDV8 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 24, 2024

Australia's fate in the tournament no longer rested in their own hands after the loss to India. They needed Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan in a subsequent Super 8 match to have a chance at the semifinals.

Bangladesh initially restricted Afghanistan to a modest total of 115 runs in 20 overs. However, their batting faltered, with only Litton Das showing significant resistance. Chasing the target in a shortened format, Bangladesh fell short by eight runs, handing Afghanistan a crucial victory and securing their own place in the semifinals.