Frank Duckworth, Co-Creator of Duckworth-Lewis Method, Passes Away at Age 84

Frank Duckworth, one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) used to determine results in rain-affected cricket matches, died on June 21 at the age of 84. Duckworth, along with fellow statistician Tony Lewis, devised the DLS method to ensure a fair outcome in limited-overs matches interrupted by rain or other factors.

I'm sad to report that Frank Duckworth MBE, co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis method for adjusting targets in rain-affected cricket matches, passed away last Friday. His method was used just yesterday in the rain-affected World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. RIP. pic.twitter.com/GMgn0EQBjG — Rob Eastaway (@robeastaway) June 25, 2024

The method first appeared in international cricket in 1997 and was officially adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001. DL method replaced the rain-rule, which had its shortcomings and was particularly remembered for its controversial application during the 1992 One Day International (ODI) World Cup semi-final clash between South Africa and England in Sydney.

The recent T20 World Cup 2024 super 8 match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh saw the application of Duckworth-Lewis principles due to rain interruptions. The DLS method, based on a complex statistical analysis, considers factors like wickets remaining and overs lost to set a revised target for the team batting second.

In 2014, after Duckworth and Lewis retired, the method was renamed DLS in recognition of their contributions. Duckworth and Lewis were both awarded MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2010 for their services to cricket.