SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad

The toss for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been delayed due to bad weather in Hyderabad.

A washout with no ball bowled or a shortened game with no result would secure SRH's place in the playoffs with 15 points. The threat of rain remains high as the pitch has been covered for most of the day. While the rain has stopped temporarily, dark clouds linger over the stadium.

SRH, despite their inconsistency throughout the season, control their own destiny. A win tonight against GT would guarantee their playoff berth, needing just one more point to qualify. With 14 points from 12 matches, they can potentially reach 18 points, putting them in contention for a top-two finish depending on other results.

For GT, already eliminated from playoff contention with only five wins in 13 games, the focus is to end their season on a high note. Their struggles this year stem from replacing former captain Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians, and the injury absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami.