Maharashtra Rains: Landslide at Tamhini Ghat Halts Traffic on Raigad-Pune Route (Watch Video)

Traffic on the Tamhini Ghat route between Raigad and Pune has been halted due to a landslide, Raigad Police said Thursday. The landslide occurred in the early hours of the morning, blocking the road with debris and making it impassable for vehicles. Authorities have dispatched teams to the site to clear the debris and restore traffic flow.

There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage to vehicles. Videos of the traffic gridlock have been widely shared on social media.

The closure comes as torrential rains have caused widespread flooding and landslides in Pune. Thousands of residents were trapped in their homes or stranded as floodwaters rose. At least 40 motorcycles and five cars were swept away.

In Baner, residents are grappling with flooded homes and streets. Waterlogged roads and submerged vehicles paint a grim picture of the rainfall's impact. Emergency services are working tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals and provide relief, but challenges persist as the rain continues unabated.

Local authorities have issued warnings urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has mobilized resources to aid in rescue operations and provide essential supplies to those in need.