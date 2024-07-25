Maharashtra Rains: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Situation Amidst Heavy Rains In the State

In light of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other parts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the emergency control room at the Mantralaya this morning. He reviewed the heavy rain and flood situation and instructed the concerned officials to coordinate and cooperate effectively for rescue and relief operations. Disaster Management Department Director Lahu Mali provided him with the necessary information.

Deputy CM Pawar communicated with the municipal commissioners of major cities and divisional commissioners over the phone from the control room, gathering updates and issuing instructions to stay alert for rescue and relief operations. He emphasized maintaining contact with NDRF officials to ensure immediate assistance is available. Provisions for shelter and food for affected citizens were also discussed.

The state administration and disaster management agencies were directed to keep in touch with district authorities, ensuring coordination and cooperation. Pawar also instructed that rescue and relief efforts reach citizens promptly. He appealed to citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heavy rains and floods, to contact nearby administrative agencies in case of emergencies, and to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Local representatives and workers were also urged by Deputy CM Pawar to actively assist citizens.