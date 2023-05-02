Eknath Shinde govt in Maharashtra about to fall, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, saying all mega projects have been shifted to neighbouring Gujarat under his watch. Addressing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray said it looks like Gujarat, which was formed on the same day as Maharashtra, has two chief ministers (the other being Eknath Shinde).“I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors,” Thackeray said.

“All the backing from the Centre is for Gujarat. We have Maharashtra day and Gujarat day today but Gujarat has two chief ministers which include our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat,” he said, as quoted by ANI.At the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress launched a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.Apart from this, Thackeray even asserted that there is glaring lack of female representation in the cabinet and said, '"there are no women ministers in the cabinet."Thackeray alleged that current Maharashtra government is heavily skewed towards builders and contractors, casting doubts over the transparency and fairness of its policies.The event, held at MMRDA grounds in BKC, was the third 'vajramuth' rally, the first two having been held in Aurangabad and Nagpur.