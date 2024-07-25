Maharashtra Rains: Pune Faces Flood-like Situation, Residents Trapped, Vehicles Swept Away In Heavy Deluge (Watch Video)

The recent heavy rainfall in Pune has plunged parts of the city into chaos, with alarming reports emerging of residents trapped inside their societies and vehicles being swept away by the deluge.

In what can only be described as a nightmare scenario, several areas, including Sinhgad Road and Baner, have been severely inundated, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The situation on Sinhgad Road is particularly dire, with approximately 1,000 residents trapped in 25 societies as floodwaters continue to rise. Among the most alarming reports are of 40 two-wheelers and five cars being swept away by the force of the water, highlighting the magnitude of the disaster. Eyewitnesses recount harrowing scenes of vehicles being carried away like mere toys in a river of rainwater that transformed streets into treacherous torrents.

In Baner, another area significantly affected by the deluge, residents are grappling with flooded homes and streets. The scenes of waterlogged roads and submerged vehicles paint a grim picture of the extent of the rainfall's impact. Emergency services are working tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals and provide relief to those affected, yet challenges persist as the rain continues unabated.

Local authorities have issued warnings urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as the situation remains volatile. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has mobilized resources to aid in rescue operations and provide essential supplies to those in need