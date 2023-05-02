Jitender Gogi's aide killed gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar: Sources

New Delhi, May 2 Gangster Tillu Tajpuria, who was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail was stabbed to death by four inmates around 6 a.m. Tuesday, who are said to be the members of Jitender Gogi gang, sources said.

Tihar Jail Authority said that Tillu Tajpuria was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward. He was attacked by four inmates Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward.

The attack happened at around 6.15 a.m. The accused attacked Tillu using an improvised sharp edged weapon made from an iron grill which they had cut. The grill was installed on the first floor ward.

Tillu was immediately rushed to the DDU Hospital after giving the required medical attention at the Central Jail OPD at around 6.45 a.m. Tillu died during the course of the treatment at the DDU hospital.

The killers are said to be members of the Jitender Gogi gang, a notorious gangster who was shot dead in the Rohini Court Complex in 2021. Tillu is said to be behind that attack.

"Today morning at around 7 a.m., an information was received from the DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs (under trial prisoners) who were brought to the DDU Hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tillu, was brought in an unconscious state. He was later declared brought dead.

"Another person, Rohit, is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," said the West District Police.

Recently Tillu's name had cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

