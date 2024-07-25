Thane Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Holds Video Conference with District Collector on Rainfall Situation

Heavy rain has been lashing Thane district since last evening. In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a video conference with District Collector Ashok Shingare to review the situation and discuss immediate emergency measures. Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai participated in the video conference, while Additional District Collector Manisha Jaybhaye-Dhule, Resident Deputy Collector Sudam Pardeshi, Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, and Tehsildars Abhijit Khole and Sanjay Bhosale were present in person.

Additionally, senior field officers from the Thane District Administration and Municipal Corporation joined the meeting via video conference.

The city has experienced heavy rainfall, with over 200mm recorded in the past 24 hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation reported 187.93mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 24 to 8:30 AM on July 25, with an additional 26.93mm falling by 11:30 AM.

In response to the severe weather, the Education Department has declared a holiday for all schools today. The circular affects students from grades 1 to 12 across all educational boards and mediums. Schools are instructed to ensure that students who have already arrived return home safely.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Chaos in Thane : Schools Closed, Trees Uprooted, Flooding Reported

Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation reported 187.93mm rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 24 to 8:30 AM on July 25, with an additional 26.93mm falling by 11:30 AM today pic.twitter.com/w3Azj69rA9 — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) July 25, 2024

The heavy rains have caused several incidents of tree falls in the city. A large tree near Daya Kshama Shanti building in Naupada injured municipal cleaning staff Kashinath Khambe, 53, who was admitted to Godbole Hospital with minor injuries. Additional tree falls were reported near Gyanasadhana College in Wagle Estate, the Fish Market in Kopri, Anand Vihar Society on Mofatlal Road, and Mahavir Jain Hospital in Hajuri. Fire brigade and disaster response teams are working to clear the fallen trees.

Significant waterlogging has been reported in several areas, including near Munna Khan Office, Kalubai Maidan, and Fish Market in Padwal Nagar, Thane (West). The Kopri STP road is submerged due to a blocked drainage line, forcing nearly 50 workers to wade through three feet of water to reach their destinations.