Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar Amid Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Tansa Lake in Mumbai has started overflowing, prompting the opening of three dam gates.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai also issued an 'Orange' alert for Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg and Mumbai districts for 26th July.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Colaba and IMD said that the red alert for the capital city of Maharashtra will stay until the next day (July 25). The municipal body asked Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not step out unless it is very urgent.

⛈️🚨The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warning a Red Alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30 am.



🙏The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appeals all Mumbaikars to avoid steping out if not urgent. Please co-operate.#MyBMCUpdate#MumbaiRains… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warning a Red Alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30 am. 🙏The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appeals all Mumbaikars to avoid steping out if not urgent. Please co-operate," said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: Ulhas River Crosses Danger Mark, Warning Issued for Kalyan, Dombivli and Thakurli (Watch Videos).

Educational institutions in Maharashtra state declare holiday for today due to waterlogging in several parts. All school and colleges in Palghar district announced holiday for the day as IMD issued red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has taken stock of the situation at Pune district headquarters after heavy rains lashed the district. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said if the need arises, the rain-hit people will be airlifted in Pune, where incessant downpour has claimed four lives and inundated residential colonies and houses in low-lying areas.