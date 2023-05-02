TVS Motor Company registers 4 per cent sales growth in April 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4 per cent with sales increasing from 295,308 units in the month of April 2022 to 306,224 units in April 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 280,022 units in the month of April 2022 to 294,786 units in April 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29 per cent with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 139,027 units in April 2022 to 152,365 units in April 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023.

Electric Vehicle

TVS iQube Electric has been receiving a heartening response from customers. With a steady uptake in demand, TVS iQube has recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units.

TVS iQube Electric has successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2. TVS iQube Electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022. The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges, TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023. The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor will retain the growth momentum.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 71,663 units in April 2023 as against 113,427 units April 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 61,830 units in April 2023 as against 99,489 units in April 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units in April 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

