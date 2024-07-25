Maharashtra Rains: Ulhas River Crosses Danger Mark, Warning Issued for Kalyan, Dombivli and Thakurli (Watch Videos)

Continuous heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra on Thursday, July 25, disrupting citizens' normal life. Torrential downpours in parts of Kalyan and Dombivli caused the Ulhas River to cross the danger mark. The district administration has asked citizens to stay alert and issued warnings for nearby areas, including Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thakurli.

The Ulhas River's current level is 16.10 meters, with the danger level at 16.70 meters. The Raita Bridge on the Kalyan Nagar route has been closed to traffic for safety reasons. The police have appealed to people to travel via Goveli Titwala to reach Kalyan. Floodwaters from the river have started entering villages in Kalyan.

Visuals From Ulhas River

Due to heavy rains in Thane and Raigad districts, the Ulhas River has reached the danger level. The river is in spate and can reach the danger mark at any time, so the administration has alerted Badlapur and the villages on the riverbank.

A video of the Ulhas River is currently going viral on social media, showing the river overflowing the flyover bridge with massive waterlogging in nearby areas.

Traffic coming towards Kalyan on the Kalyan Nagar route has come to a standstill, and the Raite Bridge on the Kalyan Nagar highway has been closed to traffic. A high tide warning was also issued the high tide of 4.67 M at 2:47 pm on Thursday.

Waterlogging Started in Nearby Areas of Kalyan and Dombivli

Flood Waters have started Entering Kalyan!



Scenes from Yogidham!

Vacate low lying areas as soon as possible!

According to experts, if the heavy rainfall continues until the afternoon, there is a possibility that the river water will flow over the railway bridge. Kalyan Traffic Police are appealing to motorists to reach Kalyan via Titwala Goveli.