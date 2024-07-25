Maharashtra Schools Closed Today; Holiday Declared for Educational Institution In Thane Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Education Department of Thane District has declared a holiday for all schools today due to excessive rainfall. This decision affects students from grades 1 to 12 across all educational boards and mediums. Circular issued to all school principals in Thane district says, "Considering the current heavy rainfall situation in the district and the weather department's forecast, there is a possibility of inconvenience for students traveling to and from school. Keeping in mind the safety of students, all schools in the district are declared closed on July 25, 2024."

If students of the morning shift have already arrived at school, principals and teachers should ensure they return home safely. All students and parents should be immediately informed about this closure through appropriate channels. Schools that have already commenced their morning sessions are directed to contact parents and make arrangements for the safe return of students. Mumbai recorded moderate to heavy rain in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday saw heavy to very heavy rain on the outskirts of Mumbai such as Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Several parts of Kalyan, Thane and Mulund were flooded. Similar to Thursday’s forecast, the IMD had issued orange alert for Thane, yellow for Mumbai, with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) asking people to avoid stepping out if unnecessary on Wednesday.

