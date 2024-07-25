School Holiday in Mumbai Today: BMC Declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges After IMD Issues Red Alert for City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all government schools and colleges in Mumbai for today, July 25, after Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "Red Alert" for Maharashtra's capital.

Regional Weather agency in Mumbai's Colaba predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs until July 26 morning. These comes after consistent territorial rains wreak havoc city, resulting waterlogging in many low-lying areas, including in South Mumbai on Thursday.

⛈️🚨The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.



With reference to this, BMC appeals to schools and the… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

The local body also requested schools and teachers to students and take necessary precautions at the school level.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. With reference to this, BMC appeals to schools and the teachers to inform the representatives of guardians; alongwith take necessary precautions and ensure proper coordination at the school level," said BMC in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).

The BMC also released data on the highest rainfall recorded across the city today, July 25.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Malpa Dogari Municipal School received the most significant downpour, with a staggering 157.0 millimeters of rain between 4 AM and 1 PM (a nine-hour period).

⛈️ As per the rainfall recorded by the Automatic Weather Station, the highest rainfall today from 4 am to 1 pm (9 hours) is as follows.#MyBMCUpdate#mumbairainspic.twitter.com/wYczRBQHzo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

Malpa Dogari Municipal School : 157.0 mm

: 157.0 mm Paspoli Powai Municipal School : 155.0 mm

: 155.0 mm Dindoshi Colony Municipal School : 154.0 mm

: 154.0 mm N Ward Office : 152.9 mm

: 152.9 mm Nariyal Wadi School : 151.4 mm

: 151.4 mm Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School : 147.8 mm

: 147.8 mm Barve Nagar Municipal School : 144.4 mm

: 144.4 mm Tagore Nagar Municipal School : 143.4 mm

: 143.4 mm MCMCR, Powai : 142.6 mm

: 142.6 mm BKC Fire Station : 139.4 mm

: 139.4 mm Sewri Koliwada Municipal School : 108.8 mm

: 108.8 mm Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School : 105.8 mm

: 105.8 mm Britannia Storm Water Pumping Station : 104.1 mm

: 104.1 mm Nadkarni Park Municipal School : 104.0 mm

: 104.0 mm B Ward Office: 102.2 mm

This data highlights the intensity of the monsoon season and the considerable amount of rainfall received in a short span of nine hours.