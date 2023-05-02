SabPaisa's remarkable growth journey

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/SRV): For SabPaisa, it has been a journey of consistent growth and success since its inception. A profitable bootstrapped startup, SabPaisa has managed to carve out a niche in the highly competitive fintech industry and has consistently performed well.

SabPaisa was founded with a small team of passionate individuals who shared a vision of creating a platform that would make financial services accessible to everyone. Through such a dedicated team, SabPaisa launched its flagship product - a Hybrid Payment gateway, enabling online and offline payments for a Unified Payment Experience (UPE). Later, SabPaisa introduced the world's First API Driven inclusive payments platform in 2021, which made payments accessible to all. SabPaisa grew steadily, building a loyal user base and expanding its offerings, with the success of UPE, which encompasses products such as a Hybrid Payment gateway, Payouts, B2B e-collect, Link Payments and QwikForm.

The CEO & Co-founder of SabPaisa, Pathikrit Dasgupta, said, "We have seen the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increase mfold, resulting in a 2x growth in GMV over the last 2 years. These products enabled payers (end users) and business houses to make online and offline payments, due to which we have doubled our Transaction Volume YOY".

He added that "One of the key factors contributing to SabPaisa's success is its focus on user experience. From the very beginning, the team understood the importance of creating a platform that was intuitive, easy to use, and provided real value to its users. We worked tirelessly to create a seamless user experience, and our efforts have paid off - today, we have a loyal user base of 3000+ clients who trust the platform with their financial needs".

Another factor contributing to SabPaisa's success is its ability to adapt and innovate. The fintech industry is constantly evolving, and we have embraced new technologies and trends quickly. We are launching new features that cater to the changing needs of our clients and have always been at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

SabPaisa recently exhibited at the Convergence India Expo, held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and showcased their products and services that are crafted for different business needs. The event was a huge triumph and gave SabPaisa the chance to not only broaden its audience but also explore collaboration with important stakeholders.

Headquartered in Delhi, SabPaisa's corporate office is in Kolkata and has 7 other offices across the country. A secure and unified payment platform trusted by large enterprises, banks, and Government institutions, online businesses for payment collection, SabPaisa recently obtained the coveted In-Principle Authorisation from the RBI to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA). The company has more than 3000 trusted clients, including UPSSSC, NIOS, Agra University, AIIMS Patna, RRC, Kaly University, and many more.

To know more about SabPaisa, visit - https://sabpaisa.in/

