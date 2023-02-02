Madhya Pradesh wins all four gold medals in water sports at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Madhya Pradesh has made history by clinching all the four gold medals in the water sports Canoeing and Kayaking at Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, which was held at Upper Lake area in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Nitin Verma bagged the first medal for the state with a gold medal in water sports which included in the KIYG for the first time. Nitin won the gold in Kayaking’s K-1 1000m event with a timing of 4.21.185 minutes. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Shekhawat of Rajasthan won the silver with a timing of 4.28.520 minutes while T. Gasepam of Odisha won the bronze with a timing of 4.30.430 minutes.

Verma then won the gold medal in Kayaking’s K-2 1000 m event along with Rimson Mairembam. The team won the first medal as well as the first gold in the KIYG 2022 with a timing of 3.54.965 minutes. Odisha’s Irom Singh and T Gasepam won the silver with a timing of 3.55.640 min and Kunal and Mahender Singh of Telangana won the bronze with a timing of 4.12.350 min.