Knives, drugs found from inmates in surprise raids at Tihar jail

On Thursday, the Tihar jail staff conducted surprise raids on the inmates. Inmates in the jail were found with cell phones, knives, and drugs. The police have formed a committee to investigate the case.

Six raids have been carried out by Tihar personnel in the previous two months. Earlier this month, police officers conducted raids on prisoners in the national capital's Tihar and Mandoli jail, seizing different things. Knives, room heaters, hand-made heaters, mobile phone chargers, pen drives, and mobile phones were among the things confiscated.

The raids were carried out after police received information that the prisoners were in possession of dangerous substances. Several individuals in charge of supervising the prisoners have been suspended.