Dummy candidate appearing for exam held

A youth who appeared as a dummy candidate in the examination for the recruitment of the post of constables was arrested on Wednesday and a case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station, said PI Gautam Patare. The dummy Avinash Sajan Gomladu (21, Shivgaon, Vaijapur) and the original candidate (Vikas Shahuba Shelke (23, Takli, Kannad) have been arrested.

Police said that the examination for the recruitment of the constables in Central Armed Police Force, SSF, Assam Rifles and Narcotic Control Bureau - 2022 was held on Wednesday in Ion Digital Centre in Chikalthana MIDC area between 9 am and 10 am. The candidates were allowed in the centre after checking their hall tickets and physical checking. Out of the total 800 candidates, 533 appeared for the examination.

When the security guards were checking the candidates, the activities of one candidate were found suspicious. Hence, the guards checked him thoroughly and an electronic device was found with him. The photo on the hall ticket was also different. It was clear that Avinash appeared instead of Vikas. The guards took Avinash to the Cidco MIDC police station.

Based on the complaint lodged by centre manager Vaibhav Pawar, a case has been registered against both. Under the guidance of PI Patare, PSI Sachin Jadhav is further investigating the case.

Hi-tech devices found

When the guards searched Avinash, an ATM transmitter, Bluetooth, Makhi air phone, and a mobile phone was found with him. He had planned to receive answers to the question from outside the centre through the hi-tech devices. The police opined that there is a possibility of a gang operating in the malpractices in the examinations.

What was the deal?

Vikas came to know about Avinash from some source and he then contacted him. He requested Avinash to appear for the examination in his place. The deal was made for Rs 9 lakh. It was decided to Rs 10,000 to Avinash after giving the examination and the rest of the money after clearing the examination. However, Avinash was caught at the centre.

Accused remanded in police custody

Cidco MIDC police after arresting Avinash and Vikas produced them before the court. Investigating officer Jadhav produced them before the court on Thursday and both of them were remanded in police custody for two days, said PI Patare.