Without taking name, Mamata describes Suvendu as beneficiary of teacher's scam

Kolkata, Jan 31 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday indirectly described leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari as a beneficiary of teacher's recruitment scam in West Bengal when the latter was with Trinamool Congress and also a minister in the state Cabinet.

Banerjee, however, did not name Adhikari at the administrative review meeting in Malda on Tuesday.

"A traitor who was also a dacoit was responsible for it when he was special observer for Purulia district. He used the quota for Purulia in filling up his own pocket. I will request the court to take note of this matter. I am happy that the traitor-cum-dacoit has quit my party," she said.

When Adhikari was the state Transport Minister, he was also the special observer of Trinamool Congress for Purulia district.

At the same time, Banerjee also said that if anyone in her party is found guilty of involvement in the scam, the party leadership will not take his or her responsibility.

Reacting to her comments, BJP's national Vice President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said that whenever anyone quits Trinamool, he becomes a traitor or a dacoit for the Chief Minister.

"Those same people were clean when they were with her. What sort of politics is this," Ghosh questioned.

Meanwhile, speaking at the administrative review meeting, the Chief Minister again complained against the Union government for unnecessarily 'harassing' the state government by using central field inspection teams to review the implementation of different Centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

"This is nothing but unnecessary harassment. First the Union government should clear the huge Central dues to the tune of over Rs 1,00,000 crore. This is not economics. This is narrow politics," Banerjee said.

