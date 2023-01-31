Odisha: CM approves 50 posts of fire service personnel for 4 airports under UDAN scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved 50 posts of fire service personnel in different ranks for four airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UDAN scheme, according to an official release.

These four airports are Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela and Jeypore.

Out of the 50 posts, nine each will be deployed at Utkela and Jeypore and 16 each at Jharsuguda and Rourkela, according to the release from the Chief Minister's Office yesterday.

"It may be mentioned here that recently three fire stations have been made functional at three premier medical colleges of state, namely - Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla. Besides, two more fire stations have been made functional at Tihidi in Bhadrak and Baruan in Jajpur districts," the CMO said.

"These stations were running by rationalization of personnel at different other Fire Stations. Recently, 16 Fire Service Personnel have been deployed at Rourkela Airport in the month of December 2022," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

