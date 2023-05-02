Gophers Lab appoints Sidharth Nehra as Head of Engineering

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/PRNewswire): Digital Engineering company Gophers Lab has recently onboarded Sidharth Nehra as a Co-Founder and named him its Head of Engineering. He brings almost two decades of industry experience to the orgsation.

Nehra will be managing engineering alongside driving sales and pre-sales for the company to secure business with enterprises and big clients. He will also be leading operations for Gophers Lab, with his involvement in critical decision-making and designing and implementing policies across the board. Furthermore, he will be responsible for mentoring people and developing leaders, fostering an orgsational culture of learning.

An alumnus of Delhi University with a Bachelor of Information Technology degree, Nehra comes with a strong technical background. Prior to his current role, he has over 19 years of experience working with compes like TO THE NEW, Kellton Tech Solutions, and Magic Software. He has extensive hands-on experience in internet and web technologies.

Pavan Pratap Singh Bhadoriya, Co-Founder, Gophers Lab, said, "We are excited to welcome Sidharth to the Gophers Lab family. He has a proven track record of consistently delivering excellence to clients and will be an invaluable asset to the team. His experience and expertise in digital engineering, coupled with his hands-on-the-ground approach, will help us steer our way ahead."

Nehra has helped orgsations build competencies from the ground up. In addition, he has a unique ability to manage mid to large, multicultural teams across borders for offshore and outsourced business. He will align and work towards Gophers Lab's vision by managing a portfolio of complex multi-disciplinary and multi-geography software development programs, his expertise for the last nine years.

"I share Team Gophers Lab's passion for exploring and working on the latest and niche technologies to deliver value to customers worldwide. In my previous roles, I have enjoyed and done well building up from scratch. I am excited about this opportunity to be involved in all aspects of the business, from people to engineering. I see great potential in Gophers Lab and look forward to our journey ahead," shared Nehra.

Gophers Lab is a Digital Engineering company that builds disruptive digital products and transforms businesses, leveraging product mindset, cutting-edge engineering, and cloud. We provide offshore development services to businesses, including Fortune 500 compes and startups, across the world.

Our end-to-end development capabilities and expertise in the latest technologies help us deliver superior engineering. With our specialised teams and vast experience, we offer you our core strength in Golang and DevOps for fast and well-scaled development.

