Maharashtra Schools Closed Today; Holiday Declared for Educational Institution In Raigad

The Raigad district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including private coaching institutes, on July 25, 2024, following a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).The circular for the holiday was issued on the morning of July 25.

Kishan Jawle, Collector of Raigad district and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, declared a holiday for all Anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, aided and unaided schools, all Ashram schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching centers on July 25, 2024.

However, during this period, all principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff must be present during office hours and carry out disaster management operations as per the orders of the local administration. As monsoon fury grips various parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra. Mumbai, a city no stranger to heavy rains, has been hit hard, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the state.