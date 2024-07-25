Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut as Multiple Areas Flooded; City on High Alert (Watch Video)

At least four people died in rain-related incidents in Pune as heavy torrential rains disrupted normal life in the city. All government and private schools were asked to declare a holiday as many areas, including Pimpri Chinchwad, reported flooding on Thursday, July 25.

According to reports, three people died due to electrocution caused by waterlogging from heavy rainfall in Pulachi Wadi in the Deccan Gymkhana area in the early hours of Thursday. Another person died in a landslide incident that occurred in Adarwadi village in Maval district as mud slid down to the road. The deceased has been identified as a restaurant staffer.

Watch Video of NDRF Rescue Citizens:



#WATCH | Pune: The fire department rescued 70 stranded people from the Nimbjanagar area of Pune city earlier today, as the city received heavy rainfall.



Visuals Source: Pune Fire Department pic.twitter.com/NLxZmLEnSV — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

Meanwhile, several areas reported water levels of about two to three feet. Several rescue teams have been dispatched for rescue operations in the city. The administration has also issued an alert after water from Khadakwasla Dam was released due to overflowing. This has led to flooding on streets and water entering homes in nearby areas.