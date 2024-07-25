Uttar Pradesh Rains: Residents Use Boat to Navigate Waterlogged Streets in Moradabad (Watch Video)

Heavy rains have transformed Bhola Nath Colony in Moradabad into a waterlogged island, with residents now using boats as their primary mode of transport due to severe waterlogging. The persistent rainfall has caused extensive flooding, submerging streets and residential areas. Low-lying parts of the colony are inundated, disrupting access to essential services, including schools, markets, and healthcare facilities.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Moradabad located Bholanath Colony reels under severe waterlogging following rains, residents use a boat to navigate through waterlogged streets pic.twitter.com/jpszrBEi71 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2024

According to regional media reports, emergency services have been deployed to assist the affected residents. Local authorities are managing the situation through drainage and pumping operations to alleviate the flooding. Efforts are underway to distribute emergency supplies and resources to those impacted. As water levels continue to rise, the situation remains challenging for local residents, who are grappling with the disruptions to their daily lives and essential services.