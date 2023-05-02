Sikkim: BRO rescues 40 tourists stranded near Nathula due to heavy rainfall

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 2 : As many as 40 tourists stranded near Nathula in Sikkim due to heavy rainfall were rescued by the Border Roads Orgsation (BRO), the officials said on Tuesday.

"In another rescue operation by BRO, 40 tourists who were stranded near Nathula due to heavy rainfall have been rescued by BRO Karmayogies," Guwahati Defence PRO's official statement said.

According to the BRO, the rescued people were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments and were sent back to Gangtok after the road was opened by the BRO.

"This selfless devotion is a hallmark of BRO under the able guidance of their DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ongoing rain spell is about to intensify in Sikkim and other parts of the Northeast for the next five days.

As per IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rains of the light to light to moderate intensity along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds shall continue to lash Northeast India from Monday to next Friday (May 1-5).

