Everton sack manager Frank Lampard after loss to West Ham United in Premier League

Everton sacked their manager Frank Lampard following the club's defeat to West Ham United by 2-0 on Saturday, that left them in the 19th position in the Premier League standings and no wins in 10 matches across all the competitions.

Lampard's dismissal follows Everton owner Farhad Moshiri attending his first match since October 2021, in which the Toffees succumbed to their third straight loss in the league.

The former Chelsea player and boss arrived at the Goodison Park in January 2022. Though he helped the club avoid a drop during the last season, he leaves the club with only 15 points in 20 games and three wins in this term, the worst victory record in the division. They are in the 19th position in the table and Southampton is below them at the bottom of the points table due to their goal difference.

As per Sky Sports, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is among the candidates to take the job as the manager. Other candidates in the fray are Brentford's Thomas Frank and former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

On whether Lampard's time was up, Moshiri told Sky Sports, "It is not my decision."

Lampard also said that it is his job to work and focus and has absolute confidence in how he wants to coach.

"It is my job to work and focus and keep my head down. I have got absolute confidence in how I want to coach. And if they are difficult conditions at the minute, for a lot of different reasons that I am very aware of, then that is it. I just have to do my job and it is not for me to make too many diversions around it rather than talk about what I can affect and that is the players, trying to get the right results," said the Chelsea legend.

Everton's next Premier League match is against Arsenal on February 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor