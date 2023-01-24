Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Amit Shah says there was positive discussion to strengthen and empower sugar industry

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that there was a positive discussion to strengthen and empower the sugar industry. We expect that Maharashtra's sugar industry and farmers will benefit from this.

On behalf of Maharashtra, I'd like to thank the Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. He has taken up sugar industry very seriously. There should be margin money, working capital, loan restructuring & strengthening of primary agriculture societies, Shinde further said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah around 4 pm today at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.