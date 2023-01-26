Mumbai's residential power consumers to receive expensive bills MSEDCL proposes 15 per cent hike in tariffs from April

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Thursday issued public notice to propose a tariff hike of upto 15% for residential consumers from April. has also proposed further 15% hikes in tariff in 2024-25, and this could be a huge burden to over 2 crore residential consumers in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and rest of Maharashtra.

MSEDCL proposes to reduce its distribution losses, which were around 18% in 2019-20 to 14% by April. The reduction in losses is due to a major crackdown on power theft cases across the state in the past one year. If one goes by the energy charges you pay for residential tariff, the proposed hike for 1-100 units consumption is from Rs 4.01 per unit to Rs 4.50 per unit in 2023-24, which is a 12% hike. For 101-300 units consumption, the increase is from Rs 8.79 per unit to Rs 10 per unit (14% hike) and for 301-500 units monthly consumption by user, it is proposed to rise from Rs 12.42 per unit to Rs 14.20 per unit (14%). For 500 + consumption consumers, the hike is proposed at 15% -- from Rs 14.21 per unit to Rs 16.3 per unit, the petition stated.