Man stabbed by Palestinian in Bnei Brak

Jerusalem [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police stated that Monday evening an Arab resident of the Palestinian areas reportedly stabbed a man with a knife on Khai Tayib Street in the city of Bnei Brak.

The wounded man who was lightly wounded was taken to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in the city. Police arrested the suspect (age 14) and suspect the attack was one of terror.

The victim's age and identity were not revealed. Bnei Brak is a predominantly ultra-orthodox city, located on the central Mediterranean coastal plain in Israel, just east of Tel Aviv. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor