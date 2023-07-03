"PM Modi is breaking, robbing everything...," RJD leader Lalu Yadav on Maharashtra NCP crisis

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 3 : A day after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra in a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran leader Lalu Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dismantling the democratic character of the country.

"Democracy is being attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is breaking and robbing everything. Recently you saw, a prominent leader from Maharashtra had come to Bihar. We had called them to gather support to defeat PM Modi," Lalu Yadav at the launch of the book on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Earlier today, the RJD leader asserted that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar is a stalwart and has inordinate power.

"Sharad Pawar 'ek haisiyat hein aur takat hein' (stalwart and has inordinate power) and PM Modi tried to shake him, but nothing will happen, everything will fail," he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators.

The NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs, of who nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar have joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The move by Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Sharad Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, has been leading the efforts to unite the opposition parties for taking on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor