Will Rajamouli's RRR make it the much-coveted Oscar nominations 2023?

The Oscar nominations 2023 will be declared today! Oscar awards, also known as Academy Awards, will be announced on 13 March 2023. The Oscar nominations 2023 for each category such as best actor male, best actor female, best songwriter etc will be announced today. The Oscar nominations 2023 will be out at 7 pm. Recently, RRR won the best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' song at Golden Globe Award.

Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are the four Indian films that have been shortlisted for the Oscar awards 2023. It is yet to be known if any of the Indian films will make it to the much-coveted Oscar nominations 2023. This year, the Oscar nominations 2023 will be announced by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and actor Allison Williams at 7 pm IST. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.