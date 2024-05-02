IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 202 runs, the Royals fell short by a single run in a pulsating chase. Despite the loss, the Royals remain atop the IPL points table with just two defeats this season. The win lifted SRH to fourth place with 12 points from their sixth victory. Also in the top four are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who sit second with six wins from nine games, and the Lucknow Super Giants, who moved into third place after their win against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Game:

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

