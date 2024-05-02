IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. ...

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a thrilling one-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.  Chasing 202 runs, the Royals fell short by a single run in a pulsating chase. Despite the loss, the Royals remain atop the IPL points table with just two defeats this season.  The win lifted SRH to fourth place with 12 points from their sixth victory.  Also in the top four are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who sit second with six wins from nine games, and the Lucknow Super Giants, who moved into third place after their win against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Game:

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Rajasthan Royals108216+0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders96312+1.096
Lucknow Super Giants106412+0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad106412+0.072
Chennai Super Kings105510+0.627
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Punjab Kings10468-0.062
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Mumbai Indians10376-0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.415

