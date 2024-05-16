SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: What Happens if Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Is Called Off Due to Rain?

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bid to secure a playoff spot in the Indian Premier League could be hampered by rain as thunderstorms threaten their Thursday evening match against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad needs a win to solidify their position in the top four, while Gujarat has already been eliminated from contention. However, the latest weather forecast predicts rain throughout the evening, with a significant chance of downpours during prime match hours.

It's raining at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/sruBKUt5Tm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2024

Impact of a Washout

In the event of a complete washout, both teams will be awarded one point each. If play is possible after a rain delay, the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) will be employed to set a revised target for the team batting second. However, if the team batting second is unable to complete five overs within an hour after the designated match end time (10:50 PM IST), the match will be declared a "no result."

No Reserve Day

Unlike playoff matches, the league stage does not have reserve days scheduled. This means a washout will have a definitive impact on the points table.

Playoff Race Heats Up

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently locked in a tight battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings for the remaining two playoff spots. A win against Gujarat Titans would be crucial for Hyderabad to climb the table and put pressure on their competitors. However, a washout would still keep them in contention, albeit with just one point.SRH conclude their league stage campaign against Punjab Kings on May 19th.