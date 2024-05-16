Nitish Kumar Reddy Becomes Most Expensive Player in Andhra Premier League, His Reaction Can't Be Missed (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has become the most expensive player in the history of the Andhra Premier League (APL) after being picked for a hefty INR 15.6 lakh at the auction by Marlingodavari Titans. The 20-year-old impressed this season in the IPL, earning him a lucrative deal in his home state's tournament. A video of Reddy's priceless reaction to his name being called at the auction has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Nitish Kumar Reddy is the highest paid player in Andhra Premier League.



- NKR watching himself in auction, the happiness was worth a million. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/PozzV2xrib — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2024

Reddy, retained by SRH for his base price of 20 lakh rupees before IPL 2024, had a disappointing IPL 2023. He did not bat and conceded 54 runs in five wicketless overs. However, the SRH management's decision to retain him paid off. This season, Reddy has become a crucial player for SRH, contributing significantly to their strong performance. He has been instrumental in their success, scoring 239 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152.22 and an average of 47.80. Notably, he has hit 17 sixes and 12 fours, showcasing his ability to score big shots. This power-hitting allows him to change the course of a match with just one impactful over, even against experienced bowlers.

Born on May 26, 2003, Reddy made his IPL debut during the 2023 season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Reddy, an all-rounder, achieved a five-wicket haul in his second first-class match against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He has frequently opened the batting for Andhra and represented India Green as an opener in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy during the 2018-19 season. In his List-A debut match, the 20-year-old displayed his talent by scoring a brilliant half-century.