Navratri 2024: Maharashtra Devotee Gifts Diamond-Studded Crown to Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (Watch Video)

In Vijayawada, a devotee from Maharashtra has gifted a diamond-studded crown to the temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga. The Dussehra festivities, including the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, will begin on October 3 and conclude with Vijayadasami on October 12. These celebrations will provide devotees with a spiritually enriching experience through various forms of goddess worship.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a ten-day holiday for all schools across the state in celebration of the Dussehra festival. The break will commence on October 3 and continue until October 13, allowing students to take part in the festivities. V. Vijaya Rama Raju, Director of School Education, confirmed that schools will close on Thursday, October 3, and reopen on Monday, October 14.

Navratri 2024 is a vibrant and culturally significant celebration for Hindus, dedicated to honoring the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. This nine-day festival is observed with great devotion across India, as devotees fast, perform rituals, and visit temples to seek blessings and protection. The festivities culminate on Dussehra with the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies, representing Lord Rama's victory and the triumph of good over evil.