Navratri 2024 Colours: 9 Day-Wise Colors List and their Significance to Celebration of Shardiya Navratri

For Hindus, Navratri 2024 is a vibrant celebration of significant cultural and religious importance. This nine-day festival honors the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga and is celebrated across India with immense devotion. During this period, devotees fast, perform rituals, and visit temples to seek blessings and protection. The festivities culminate on Dussehra with the burning of Ravana's effigies, symbolizing Lord Rama's victory and the triumph of good over evil.

Shardiya Navratri Colors 2024: Date and Time

On October 3, the auspicious Ghatasthapana Muhurat (kalash) will occur from 6:30 AM to 7:31 AM. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat is set to take place from 12:03 PM to 12:51 PM.

The first color of Navratri is selected based on the weekday on which the festival begins, with the subsequent eight days following a predetermined cycle. Here are the nine colors for Navratri this year:

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Nine Colors and Their Significance:

Navratri Day 1: Orange (Shailaputri)

On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship Shailaputri, the "daughter of the mountains." As the first incarnation of Goddess Durga, she symbolizes purity and nature. Wearing orange on this day imbues a person with vibrant and warm characteristics, while the color radiates positive energy and elevates the spirit of the wearer.

Navratri Day 2: White (Brahmacharini)

On the second day of Navratri, devotees honor Brahmacharini, whose name translates to "one who observes austerity" in Sanskrit. As the second incarnation of Goddess Durga, she embodies wisdom and knowledge, walking barefoot and dressed entirely in white. This color symbolizes purity and serenity, representing wisdom, intellect, and enlightenment. Those who wear white on this day receive Brahmacharini's blessings of wisdom, tranquility, and devotion.

Navratri Day 3: Red (Chandraghanta)

On the third day of Navratri, devotees worship Chandraghanta, known as "the one who has a crescent moon on her brow." As the third incarnation of Goddess Durga, she represents courage and beauty. Chandraghanta rides a tiger and is adorned in red clothing. This color is commonly used for the chunri offered to the goddess, symbolizing love and desire. Wearing red on this day imbues devotees with a vibrant and lively spirit.

Navratri Day 4: Royal Blue (Kushmanda)

On the fourth day of Navratri, we celebrate Kushmanda, whose name means "one who created the universe." As the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga, she embodies creativity and joy. Riding a lion, Kushmanda is adorned in royal blue clothing. This color symbolizes strength and stability, as well as dignity, grace, and monarchy. Wearing royal blue on this day invokes the blessings of Kushmanda, bringing inspiration, prosperity, and joy.

Navratri Day 5: Yellow (Skandamata)

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees commemorate Skandamata, known as the "mother of Skanda (Kartikeya)." As the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga, she represents motherhood and compassion. Riding a lion, Skandamata is adorned in yellow clothing. This day’s color, yellow, symbolizes happiness and hope, as well as joy and brightness. Wearing yellow on this day grants one the joys, abundance, and harmony associated with Skandamata.

Navratri Day 6: Green (Katyayani)

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to honoring Katyayani, whose name means "one born in the Katyayan lineage." As the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga, she embodies courage and success. Riding a lion, Katyayani is adorned in green clothing. This day's color, green, symbolizes growth and peace, as well as nature, fertility, and tranquility. Wearing green on this day represents Katyayani's bravery, protection, and well-being, inviting a peaceful blessing from the Goddess.

Navratri Day 7: Grey (Kalaratri)

On the seventh day of Navratri, devotees honor Kalaratri, known as "the death of time." As the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga, she embodies liberation and destruction. Riding a donkey, Kalaratri is adorned in grey clothing. This day's color, grey, symbolizes subtlety and mystery, representing both the vastness of the cosmos and the ability to overcome challenges. Wearing grey on this day invokes the protection, detachment, and transformational blessings of Kalaratri.

Navratri Day 8: Purple (Mahagauri)

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees celebrate Mahagauri, a name that means "one with a fair complexion" in Sanskrit. As the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga, she represents grace and beauty. Adorned in purple and riding a bull, Mahagauri embodies the qualities associated with this color, such as wealth, extravagance, and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga while dressed in purple is believed to invite prosperity and abundance into the lives of devotees. Therefore, do not hesitate to seek favors from the goddess by adorning yourself beautifully in purple.

Navratri Day 9: Peacock Green (Siddhidatri)

On the ninth day of Navratri, devotees honor Siddhidatri, known as "the one who provides all siddhis (supernatural powers)." As the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga, she symbolizes perfection and completion. Siddhidatri rides a lotus or a lion and is adorned in peacock green. This day’s color represents abundance and diversity, making a vibrant statement for the celebration. Peacock green also embodies the majesty, beauty, and splendor of the natural world. Wearing this color on this day is believed to invoke Siddhidatri's blessings for fulfillment, enlightenment, and completion.