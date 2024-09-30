Shardiya Navratri 2024: How to Perform Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi, Date, Do's and Don'ts During Fasting

Navratri (Shardiya Navratri) holds great significance in Hinduism, as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and celebrates her various forms of Shakti (power) over nine days. This year, Sharadiya Navratri will commence on Thursday, October 3, 2024, and conclude on October 12, 2024.

To perform Ghatasthapana, the following items are needed:

Red-colored cloth (worn during the ritual) Small earthen pots Grains of different kinds Small baskets, mud, and camphor Rangoli, cardamom, cloves, and betel nuts Rice for Akshata Mango twigs (leaves) Coins, red cloth (todhani or chunri) Betel leaves, shendur (vermilion), coconut Fruits, flowers, garlands, and cosmetic boxes

Ghatasthapana Ritual:

Setting up the Kalash: Begin by placing soil in an earthen pot, and add seven types of grains. Then, cover the grains with more soil. Filling the Kalash: Fill the urn with Ganges water, tie a sacred mooli thread around it, and add betel nut, Akshata (rice), and a coin into the water. Decorating the Kalash: Place five mango leaves on the edge of the Kalash. Wrap a red cloth around a coconut and place it on top of the Kalash. Worship: The Kalash is installed for worship of Goddess Durga, and it remains in front of the deity for all nine days. A lamp should be lit near it throughout the Navratri festival. Ghatasthapana Muhurta (Auspicious Time): The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana on October 3, 2024, is from 6:15 AM to 7:22 PM. The Abhijit Muhurta, another favorable time, is from 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) Muhurta:

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The Vijay Muhurta for this day is between 2:22 PM and 3:09 PM, marking the victory of good over evil.

Observing a fast during this period involves specific rules and guidelines to ensure devotion and discipline. Here are the key dos and don'ts:

Dos

Morning and Evening Aarti: Perform the aarti of Goddess Durga every morning and evening throughout the nine days13. Ghatsthapana: Establish a kalash (pot) on the first day, which symbolizes the goddess. This should be done during an auspicious time13. Sattvik Food: Consume only sattvik (pure) foods such as: Milk and dairy products (e.g., curd, kheer) Kuttu (buckwheat) flour Sabudana (tapioca) Fruits and dry fruits24. Clean Attire: Wear clean, preferably new clothes during the fasting period, and maintain cleanliness in your surroundings12. Positive Conduct: Engage in positive thoughts and actions, avoiding negative speech or gossips.

Don'ts

Avoid Certain Foods: Refrain from consuming: Onions and garlic Meat and alcohol Processed salt; instead, use rock salt (sendha namak) for cooking24. No Cutting of Hair or Nails: It is believed that cutting hair or nails during Navratri displeases the goddess13. Stay Away from Tamsik Foods: Avoid foods that are considered tamasik (heavy), such as eggs, mushrooms, and any form of intoxicants24. Do Not Indulge in Negative Behavior: Avoid negative thoughts, falsehoods, or any form of slander during the fasting period13. No Rice or Wheat Products: Generally, rice is avoided; however, samak rice can be consumed if necessary. Wheat flour should also be excluded from meals24. By adhering to these guidelines, devotees can honor the spirit of Shardiya Navratri while fostering a sense of devotion and purity throughout the festival.

We hope that the fast that you are observing will help you achieve what you want in life. Lokmattimes.com whishes you Happy Navratri 2024