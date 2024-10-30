Andhra Pradesh Cylinder Blast: Massive Explosion at Anna Canteen Kitchen in Kadapa

A huge blast was reported on Wednesday morning, October 30, at the Anna Kitchen food factory near the Kadapa market yard in Andhra Pradesh. According to the information, the canteen's infrastructure was damaged. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

The incident occurred at around 3 am and was attributed to a gas leak in the kitchen. The intensity of the blast was so high that the kitchen was completely destroyed. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows items strewn on the ground and smoke billowing in the room.

Blast at Anna Canteen Kitchen in Kadapa

VIDEO | Gas explosion reported in Anna Canteen Kitchen in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/uudVLIeSmt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2024

The reports suggest that the kitchen boiler was flung about 200 feet into the air by the blast. Additionally, items and debris were scattered around the premises by the force of the explosion.