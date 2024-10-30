Ulhasnagar Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at New Gajanan Bazaar; Multiple Fire Brigade Vehicles Rushed To Spot (Watch Video)

Published: October 30, 2024 11:38 AM

A massive fire broke out at New Gajanan Market in Ulhasnagar, reportedly originating from a clothing shop before spreading to nearby establishments. The blaze, which began late in the evening, quickly intensified, prompting authorities to dispatch four fire brigade vehicles to the scene.

Emergency personnel are working diligently to contain the flames and minimize further damage. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway, with efforts focused on ensuring the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
 

