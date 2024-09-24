Tirupati Laddu Row: Prakash Raj Should Learn Lesson, Says Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

The row over reports of Tirumala Tirupati Laddu, which finds animal fats and other adulteration, has sparked debate between political parties. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to social media platform X to condemn the adulteration of Prasadam and said that a collective board for Hindu temples is needed to deal with temple issues.

Actor and star Prakash Raj quoted Pawan’s X post and wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan…It has happened in a state where you are a DCM. Please investigate. Find out about the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center ) #justasking.”

Pawan Kalyan hit back at Prakash Raj’s statements on Tuesday. AP Dy CM said, "I have extreme respect for you (Prakash Raj). But when it comes to secularism, it is two-way and not one-way." Pawan asserted that not only Hindus but whenever other communities face issues, he stood up for them. “I even donated to Madarasas. I studied at a Christian Missionary School. I have a lot of respect for Islam and Christianity. But that doesn’t mean I would keep calm if someone hurts my religion,” said Pawan.

"I do not understand why you are criticising me. Should I not speak out against attacks on Sanatana Dharma? Prakash should learn a lesson. The film industry and others should not make light of this issue," he added.

Pawan said that people make fun of Hindu gods but never dare to comment on the Gods of other religions. Thus, he opined that the Sanatana Dharma Board is the need of the hour.

"I am very serious about Sanatana Dharma. Many critics have targeted Ayyappa and Goddess Saraswati. Sanatana Dharma is of utmost importance. Every Hindu should take responsibility in this regard. If similar issues arose in other religions, there would be widespread agitation," said Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.