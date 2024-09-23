Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Ex-TTD Chief YV Subba Reddy Moves Supreme Court Over Prasadam Quality
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2024 03:17 PM2024-09-23T15:17:10+5:302024-09-23T15:17:29+5:30
Former chief of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, YV Subba Reddy, has moved the Supreme Court over the recent controversy involving the alleged presence of animal fat in the Tirupati Laddu prasadam served at the revered Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy has sought an investigation by an independent committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge into allegations of substandard ingredients and the use of animal fat in the ghee used to make the laddus served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.
