Kabul [Afghstan], May 2 : Afghan girls have turned to madrassas (religious schools) to learn the religious sciences since the country closed the schools for girls above the sixth grade, TOLOnews reported.

Despite repeated requests to the Taliban for opening schools for girls in Afghstan, the de-facto authorities have remained tight-lipped on the situation.

In order to study religious sciences, 18-year-old Mubashera, who is currently in the twelfth grade, is enrolled in a madrassa. She claimed that after other schools turned her away, she had no option but to get enrolled in a madrasa (religious school), the Afghan news agency reported.

"It is ok that we can be (Quran reciter) through seminaries but it cannot replace our education. We cannot be a doctor by learning in seminaries," Mubashera stated.

Girls' schools have been shut down, and female students have called upon the Taliban to reopen them on numerous occasions.

"We can only be a reciter in seminary and learn about God," said another Afghan student, Alina, as she lamented over the situation of girls in Afghstan under the Taliban regime.

According to TOLOnews, some activists of women's rights think that the current limitations on women and girls will damage the country's educational system.

Taliban has rolled back a wide range of human rights of women and girls, including a ban on attending high school and university, restrictions on movement and work, and in December, a decree banning female nationals from working in most NGOs.

Facing decades-long conflict, Afghstan grapples with numerous challenges including a food shortage as foreign governments are cutting development funding and imposing sanctions, in large part due to the Taliban's restrictions on women.

Despite widespread condemnation, there are still restrictions on how many women can work for the UN, including a ban on girls' higher education beyond the sixth grade, Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international orgsations, in gyms, or in public spaces.

