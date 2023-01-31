Sagar Vanre gets internship in USA company

Aurangabad: Sagar Vanre, a student of the Electronics and Telecommunication Department of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS), received an internship offer from Cogito Corp of USA through LinkedIn.

During the internship, he will get training in software testing with a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000. He was searching for an internship on LinkedIn and noticed that Cogito posted about internship opportunities. He applied for it and was selected for the internship after three rounds of interviews. The company will regularise his job after the successful completion of the internship. MSP Mandal’s president Prakash Solunke, secretary MLC Satish Chavan, Vice President Shaikh Salim and college Principal Dr Ulhas Shiurkar wished him the best of luck.