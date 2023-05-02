‘One has to stop somewhere’: Sharad Pawar unlikely to withdraw his resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar stepped down as the party chief. "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," Pawar said in a speech on Tuesday. He said "one has to stop somewhere" while announcing his resignation. In his first reaction after Sharad Pawar's "surprise move", Ajit Pawar said, "We are a family. The committee will take a decision on this. 'Saheb' (Sharad Pawar) has said he will accept whatever the committee will decide." "My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual", Pawar told the NCP workers.

His announcement was greeted with shock, many bursting into tears and raising slogans in his support with many party activists appealing to Pawar to take back his decision as the country needs him. Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he reconsider his decision. Sharad Pawar’s sudden decision of stepping down as NCP chief has left top party leaders shocked. While some said Pawar took the decision unilaterally and did not consult them, others tried to pacify party workers. Top NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media, said that NCP Chief Pawar’s resignation as President doesn’t mean he is quitting politics. He added that NCP Chief Pawar wanted to announce this decision on May 1 but he could not since there was a MVA rally. “We expected this day will come some day," said Ajit.“In Congress party, Sonia ji is still leader but she doesn’t hold the post. We have to consider his age. All functions will happen under his leadership only," added Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also reacted to Pawar’s sudden reaction. “We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can’t tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We hope the new president of NCP will stay with MVA," said Patole.



