2,613 technical snags in various airlines in last 5 years

New Delhi, Feb 9 A total of 2613 instances of technical snags have occurred in the flights of Indian airlines in the country during the last five years (2018-2022), the Parliament was told on Thursday.

While Indigo witnessed 885 such incidents, Spicejet and Vistara recorded 691 and 444 such instances, respectively, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said that Civil Aviation Requirement Section 5 Series C Part I issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requires occurrences relating to system and component failure to be reported to it. These occurrences, based on their severity are investigated either by the airlines concerned under the supervision of the DGCA or by the DGCA under Rule 13(1) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

Aircraft is considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer. Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as the aircraft is under maintenance support provided by manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft. No aircraft can fly without having a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) issued by the DGCA, the reply said.

