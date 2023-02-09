'Over Rs 5.25cr spent on foreign visits of External Affairs Minister'

New Delhi, Feb 9 An amount of Rs 5,25,91,827 has been spent by the Central government on foreign visits made by the Minister of External Affairs during the last one year.

As per a written reply by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the objective of visits abroad has been to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India's engagement at the regional and global level.

Such visits are an important means by which India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives.

These visits have enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level.

Understandings reached during these visits have enabled India to strengthen relations with partner countries and put forward India's viewpoint and shape the agenda on global issues such as reformed multilateralism, peace and security, climate change, transnational crime, terrorism, cyber-security, energy and food security, etc., while offering the world India's own unique solutions to partners for addressing global issues, like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, said the reply.

These visits and the understandings and agreements reached therein enable India to strengthen relations with partner countries across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology and defence collaboration.

Such outcomes also contribute to India's national development agenda to promote economic growth and the well being of our people and put forward the interests of developing countries in forums like the G20, said the reply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor