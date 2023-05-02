2 Pakistani infiltrators killed by BSF in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 : Two Pakist infiltrators crossing the international border were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops at Barmer Wala post in Gadarrod police station area on Tuesday, the officials said.

"They were entering the Indian border from Pakistan," Barmer ASP Satyendra Pal Singh told .

Further details are awaited.

